Police: Pedestrian, 71, Crossing Against Light Struck Near Hackensack University Medical Center

A 71-year-old pedestrian sustained a head injury when he was struck Friday morning by a pickup truck just steps from Hackensack University Medical Center.

Because of a language barrier, police couldn’t immediately obtain a statement from the Hackensack man after he was struck at the corner of Prospect Avenue and Essex Street, Capt. Nicole Foley said.

The 53-year-old Saddle Brook pickup truck driver told police at the scene that he had the green arrow, which gave him the right of way, she said.

The investigation was continuing, briefly closing the roadway.

No summonses were immediately issued.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.