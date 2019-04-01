Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Help Available 'On The Spot' For Opioid Addicts At Unique Passaic County Community Meeting
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Paterson ID Thief Who Owed $18,776 In Child Support Captured

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Emanuel Bush
Emanuel Bush Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

An identity thief who owed $18,776 in unpaid child support tried obtaining credit cards by posing as a Glen Rock woman’s son but was quickly tracked down by a borough detective.

It began last summer when the woman’s bank notified her that someone tried to get a duplicate debit card on a joint account she had with her son, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said Monday.

The thief used a New Jersey driver’s license in her son’s name, the chief said.

He then tried to open a PC Richards credit card in the son’s name in New York, Ackermann said.

There was a breach on the son’s American Express Card, as well as an attempt to open a Wells Fargo credit account, he said.

After tracing the bogus activity to an address in the city, Glen Rock Police Detective Lucas Doney worked with colleagues in the NYPD’s 24th Precinct to identify 26-year-old Emanuel Bush of Paterson as the culprit, the chief said.

Bush, who was taken into custody, had prior arrests involving drugs and weapons, records show.

He also was wanted out of Bergen County for failing to pay child support.

Loney processed Bush on charges that include fraudulent use of a credit card, theft by deception and trafficking in personal information before turning him over to Bergen County Sheriff’s officers.

Bush initially was booked into the Bergen County Jail, only to be ordered released by a judge the next day.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.