Police: Paterson Home Aide Goes On $7,200 Shopping Spree With Hawthorne Patient’s Credit Card

A home health aide used a Hawthorne patient’s credit card to charge thousands of dollars in purchases for herself, authorities said.

The victim said the Hawthorne Avenue victim gave Jessica Salgado, 33, of Paterson the card to buy only groceries.

Salgado told police that she spent the $7,218.43 on “a few other items” and intended to pay him back, Detective Sgt. Matthew Hoogmoed said.

Police charged Salgado with fraudulent use of a credit card and theft and released her pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

