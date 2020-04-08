Police: Paterson Furniture Store Owner From Morris Repeatedly Defies Coronavirus Order

A Morris County businessman who received a summons for keeping his Paterson furniture store open amid the coronavirus pandemic had to be cited and closed down again the next day, authorities said Tuesday.

City police first ticketed Feras Abudaya, 33, of Kinnelon after they found his Buy and Save furniture store on Market Street open on Sunday, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

After ordering him to close, officers returned and found the store open again on Monday, Grewal said.

They closed it down once more and gave Abudaya another summons for ignoring Gov. Phil Murphy’s order prohibiting non-essential businesses from opening until the state of emergency is over, the attorney general said.

