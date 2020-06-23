Police: PalPark Plumber Secretly Recorded Video In Tenafly Woman's Bathroom

A Palisades Park plumber secretly recorded video of a Tenafly customer by hiding his cellphone in her bathroom, said authorities who wonder whether there may be other victims.

Tenafly police nabbed Eric Maldonado, 46, at the woman’s home after she discovered his cellphone “positioned in an unusual location actively recording” video in a specific bathroom he suspiciously insisted on using, Captain Michael deMoncada said Tuesday.

Police charged Maldonado with two counts of invasion of privacy and released him on a summonses pending a court hearing.

Now they’re trying to determine whether there are any other victims.

Maldonado “was likely operating his plumbing business privately, driving an unmarked white Ford F350 pick-up truck and advertising on local community-based websites and using social media to solicit customers,” deMoncada said.

“There is a possibility that additional victims may exist and we would like to speak with anyone that has employed Maldonado in the recent past,” he said.

The captain asked that anyone who had Maldonado do work at their home contact the Tenafly PD Detective Bureau: (201) 568-5100.

He also reminded homeowners to “vet all contractors by contacting references and verifying appropriate licenses and professional credentials.”

“If you have concerns about a particular contractor working in your home or suspect something inappropriate is taking place, please call your local police department to investigate,” deMoncada said.

“In this case,” he added, “we applaud the resident’s keen eye and intuition that identified that something was suspicious and ultimately led them to discover the suspect’s cell phone positioned discretely within the bathroom.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.