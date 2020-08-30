Police: Pair In Stolen Car Linked To String Of Armed NJ Robberies

Handguns and proceeds from items believed to be proceeds from armed robberies across New Jersey were recovered from suspects stopped last week in a stolen vehicle in Essex County, local authorities said.

Anthony Carbley, 19, of Belleville, and Keith Mcnie, 18, of Nutley, were in a car stolen out of Belleville when police stopped them around 1 a.m. Friday, Belleville police said.

Evidence linked Carbley and Mcnie to an armed gas station robbery in Belleville on Aug. 25, and others in Newark, Paterson, East Windsor, Sayreville, and Old Bridge, police said.

