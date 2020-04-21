Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Police Officers Resuscitate Colleague 'Mr. Glen Ridge' Battling Coronavirus

Cecilia Levine
Glen Ridge Officer Charles "Rob" Roberts went into cardiac arrest Tuesday morning due to COVID-19. Known as "Mr. Glen Ridge," Roberts is a staple in the community.
Glen Ridge Officer Charles "Rob" Roberts went into cardiac arrest Tuesday morning due to COVID-19. Known as "Mr. Glen Ridge," Roberts is a staple in the community. Photo Credit: GRPD

A beloved Glen Ridge police officer battling coronavirus is being treated at the hospital after going into cardiac arrest Tuesday morning.

Officer Charles "Rob" Roberts' colleagues responded to the call and began life-saving measures, his department said in a Facebook post. He was transported to Mountainside Hospital by the borough's volunteer ambulance corps.

Affectionately known as "Mr. Glen Ridge," Roberts is a staple in the community, known for his smile, the department said.

Monday night, Newark police officer Andy Jimenez died after going into cardiac arrest .

Several other Glen Ridge officers have also tested positive for coronavirus and are recovering at home, GRPD said.

"The department remains committed to our residents and will continue to provide all essential services to the Borough," the Facebook post says.

"Please keep Officer Roberts as well as our other officers in your thoughts and prayers. We appreciate all of our residents for thinking of Rob and his family during this difficult time."

