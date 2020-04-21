Police Officer Rescues Family As Flames Engulf Long Valley Home

A Washington Township (Morris County) police officer who spotted a house fire helped the family out moments before it was fully engulfed in flames, authorities said.

Officer Marut was on routine patrol on East Mill Road when he saw smoke coming from an area near Mountain View Drive around 8 :10 a.m. Monday, Lt. Mark Niemynkski said.

As he got closer, he saw flames shooting through the roof of a home at 4 Mountain View Dr. The officer called Morris County Communication Center to have fire companies dispatched, as he was the first to call it in, and then helped the family off their porch and away from the property.

Flames shot through the back and side of the house when firefighters arrived. The fire quickly spread through the home and, in moments, the home was fully engulfed in flames, Niemynkski said.

Firefighters from Fairmount Fire Co., Long Valley Fire Co. and Schooleys Mt. Fire Co. had the scene cleared by 12:30 p.m.

Mutual aid fire companies from Warren and Morris counties also responded, along with Long Valley First Aid Squad.

The fire did not appear to be suspicious, police said.

