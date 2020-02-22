Contact Us
Police Officer Hospitalized In Ridgefield House Fire

Jerry DeMarco
513 Hillside Street, Ridgefield
513 Hillside Street, Ridgefield Photo Credit: Ben Ruiz

A Ridgefield police officer who rushed into a burning building Saturday morning to make sure no one was inside was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the Hillside Street home around 10:30 a.m., responders said.

The police officer was taken to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck to be treated for smoke inhalation, they said, adding that none of the home's four residents was injured.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down in a little over 15 minutes. Assisting were their colleagues from Cliffside Park and Palisades Park.

Authorities were trying to determine the cause of the blaze, which caused substantial fire damage to the second floor and attic and severe smoke and water damage to the rest of the house .

