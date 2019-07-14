Police Officer Fatally Shoots Man In Orange

A 46-year-old man was shot and killed by Orange police responding to a call Saturday afternoon, the Attorney General's office said in a statement.

Police received a 911 call shortly after 3 p.m. reporting a man with a knife at Oakwood Towers on Oakwood Avenue. The man was involved in an "altercation," the Attorney General's office said.

One of the officers who responded to the call shot the man, Jamahl Smith. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead.

Before police arrived Smith had repeatedly stabbed his sister, who was seen bleeding from the shoulder and stomach as she was taken from the building to an ambulance, a ccording to a published report.

The Attorney Genera's Shooting Response Task Force is investigating. Under a law passed early this year, the state Attorney General's Office investigates all deaths caused by police officers acting in their official capacity or when a person dies in police custody.

The AG declined to release additional information Sunday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.