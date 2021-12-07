Police Officer Cleared In Motorcycle Chase That Killed 20-Year-Old Bergen Man: AG

Charges will not be filed against a Clifton police officer involved in a police chase that killed a 20-year-old Wyckoff motorcyclist in a 2019 pursuit, according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

Officer John Ferraro attempted to pull over two motorcyclists after he suspected they were riding on stolen bikes around 1:50 a.m. June 17, 2019, authorities said.

The riders refused to stop and Ferraro gave chase, pursuing the two motorcyclists through multiple red lights in a commercial district at speeds of up to 100 mph, the AG's office said.

One of the motorcyclists was Frank A. Lovato, who ultimately died after speeding through a red light and being violently ejected from his motorcycle when he hit a vehicle that had the right of way, the investigation concluded.

Police conducted CPR, to no avail, responders told Daily Voice.

The fatal police encounter was investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and included a review of video footage and radio transmissions, interviews with witnesses, and autopsy results.

After hearing testimony and evidence from the investigation, the grand jury completed its deliberations on Dec, 6, and concluded that no criminal charges should be filed against Officer Ferraro. The second motorcyclist eluded capture.

Those who knew 20-year-old Lovato and paid tribute to him at his funeral questioned why Officer Ferraro gave chase at such dangerously high speeds.

