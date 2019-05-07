Police: Oakland Dad Arrested After Bringing Son, 4, To Court While High

Oakland police arrested a local dad who they said brought his 4-year-old son to court with him to answer drug-related charges while he was high.

Jared Spingler, 37, was "heavily under the influence" of some type of narcotic when Officers Jonathan Coleman and Bryan Rowin found him sitting in Municipal Court with his son last Thursday, Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

They arrested Spingler on charges of child endangerment and driving while under the influence of drugs, he said.

Spingler, his now-ex-wife and their son were featured in news stories after the boy beat cancer in 2015, just before he turned a year old.

Jared Spingler, who has a criminal history, was sent to the Bergen County Jail after Oakland police arrested him last week.

A judge ordered his release less than 24 hours later under New Jersey's 2018 bail reform law.

The boy was picked up by a relative, Eldridge said.

The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency was notified.

Lt. Timothy Keenan and Detective Michael Griffin assisted.

