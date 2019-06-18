Police: Oakland Businessman 'Set Up House' In Franklin Township Resident's Home

A Franklin Lakes resident returned home in the middle of the night to find an Oakland businessman staying there, said authorities who arrested the alleged intruder.

The Scioto Drive resident called police after pulling up around 1:40 a.m. Sunday and finding an unknown car parked in his driveway, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

Responding officers found Peter McElkenny, 43, hiding inside, the captain said.

For some unknown reason, McElkenny "set up house" in the victim's home -- and took a few of the victim's valuables, he said.

Police charged McElkenny with burglary, theft and trespassing.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail, only to be ordered released by a judge on Monday pending further court action, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.