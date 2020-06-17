Police: Nodding Lyndhurst Driver Crosses Bridge From Nutley With Heroin, Xanax, Urine

A Lyndhurst driver had several heroin folds, Xanax – and two small bottles of urine apparently intended to beat a drug test -- when he was stopped after crossing the bridge back into town from Nutley, authorities said.

David Moran, 52, drew the attention of witnesses who told police he was passed out behind the wheel of a car on Park Avenue by the Burger King, Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Moran pulled away and headed north on Park Avenue before Officer Nick Abruscato spotted him pulling onto Route 3 in Rutherford and issued an alert.

Soon after, Nutley police stopped Moran after he drove across the Kingsland Avenue Bridge over the Passaic River back into Lyndhurst.

Lyndhurst Lt. Paul Haggerty, Sgts. Steve Passamano and Phil Reina and , Officer Michael Walker responded.

Inside the car, they noticed a ziplocking bag containing a half-dozen heroin folds, Auteri said. Moran was also carrying Xanax and the urine bottles in the car, he said.

Lyndhurst police charged Moran with drug possession, being under the influence of drugs and attempting to defraud the administration of a drug test. He also received traffic summonses and was released pending court action.

