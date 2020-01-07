Police: 'No Criminal Intent' Found In Suspicious Device That Cleared Glen Rock Shopping Center

UPDATE: A stray pot in a cart that forced the evacuation of a Glen Rock shopping center Tuesday morning was deemed harmless, and everyone was allowed to return to their businesses. There was no sign of criminal intent, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Prospect Street was reopened after temporarily being closed in both directions between Saddle River Road and Woodvale Road.

Responders said they were concerned because of the proximity to a nearby kosher deli.

Someone spotted the pressure cooker left in a shopping cart outside Rock Farmers Market and called police shortly before 10 a.m., Ackermann said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the shopping mall, as well as an adjacent shopping mall, were evacuated, and Prospect Street at the Fair Lawn border was shut down to vehicular traffic," he said.

A technician with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bomb determined that the pressure cooker posed no threat, the chief said.

A plastic bag containing a brick that a merchant found hanging off a back door also was investigated, he said.

The evacuation order was lifted at 11:17 a.m. and business resumed at the shopping center, Ackermann said.

Detectives were reviewing video footage from the stores in an effort to identify the person who left the pressure cooker behind, the chief said.

"At this juncture there is no evidence to support any criminal intent or a direct threat to the Rock Farmers Market nor any other store in the complex," he said.

Also responding were the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, a Bergen County Regional SWAT team, Fair Lawn police and the Glen Rock Office of Emergency Management. Firefighters and EMS were put on standby.

"In the 21st century a pressure cooker left unattended in any public place, even if due to carelessness, will no doubt cause public alarm," Ackerman said. "We would like to thank the concerned citizen who notified us of its presence."

Pressure cooker found in shopping cart in Glen Rock. DAILY VOICE photo

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

