Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Unruly Rehab Patient Hits Rochelle Park Officer In Head With Wheelchair Foot Rest
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: NJ, PA Pair Nabbed For Shoplifting Copper Wire From Morris County Lowe’s Stores

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Lowe's in Flanders
Lowe's in Flanders Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two men accused of stealing copper wire from Lowe’s in Morris County were charged, authorities said.

Raul Lopez, 35, was identified as one of two men seen shoplifting the copper wire from the International Drive store in Flanders around 12:35 p.m. on March 11, Mount Olive police said.

Lopez, of Allentown, PA, was arrested following an investigation and charged with shoplifting.

The second suspect, Antonio D. Dewitt, 34, was found to be connected to the first incident after being jailed for shoplifting wire from a different Lowe’s store on March 19, police said.

Dewitt, of Paterson, was charged with shoplifting, and both men face an additional charge for conspiracy to commit shoplifting, police said.

Lopez and Dewitt were being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.