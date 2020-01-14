Police: Newton Woman Arrested In Laptop Theft Had Hypodermic Needles, Pot

A 31-year-old Newton woman was arrested on a warrant after police say she stole a laptop from a local home.

Newton Police responded to a Pine Street residence on Saturday, Jan. 11 around 10 a.m. after on a report of potential theft of a laptop computer and cigarettes, the department said in a Facebook post.

Jamie O’Dea, 31, of Newton, was identified as a possible suspect and was found on the same street a short time later, police said.

A check of her records showed that she had an active no-bail warrant out of the Sussex County Superior Court for failure to appear. Reports show that O'Dea was arrested on drug charges last November in Sparta.

O'Dea was arrested and taken to headquarters, where she was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana, two hypodermic needles and a marijuana smoking bowl, police say.

O’Dea was charged with possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia, all disorderly persons offenses.

The victim asked that no criminal charges be pursued in relation to the theft of the laptop and cigarettes, police say.

O’Dea was turned over to the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department on the warrant.

