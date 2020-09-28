Police: Newark Mom Stabbed At Popular NJ Flea Market

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Cecilia Levine
Avenel Flea Market
Avenel Flea Market Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man was arrested in the stabbing of a Newark mom at a popular Central Jersey flea market.

Ross Durham, 28, is facing an attempted murder charge after stabbing the 45-year-old woman who was at the Avenel Flea Market with her son on Sunday morning, Woodbridge police said.

Durham began screaming at the woman from his apartment window, which overlooks the Rahway Avenue market, then followed the pair into the market and stabbed the woman with a knife around 7:15 a.m., police said.

Durham then went back up to his apartment, where he was arrested by police a short time later.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where she was treated and released, authorities said.

Durham -- who was being held at the Middlesex County Jail on assault, hindering apprehension and weapons charges -- did not know the woman, authorities told NJ.com.

