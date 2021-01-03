Police: Newark Man Robbed City Resident At Knifepoint

A 24-year-old Newark man was in custody on accusations he robbed a city resident at knifepoint, authorities said.

Police responded to a call about a robbery in progress on the 400 block of Ferry Street around 3:45 p.m., where a victim told officers that a man with a box cutter took his phone and money, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Officers on patrol arrested Tyrone Boykins moments later, when they saw him in the neighborhood several blocks away at Wilson Avenue and Kossuth Street, Ambrose said.

He was charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

