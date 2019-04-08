Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Police: Neurosurgeon 'Rushing To Work' Caught With Cocaine In Overnight Lyndhurst Traffic Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Vikas Patel
Vikas Patel Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy LYNDHURST PD

A neurosurgeon at Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair who told Lyndhurst police that he was in a hurry to get to work was carrying cocaine when he was stopped before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

Officer Chris Cuneo stopped the silver, two-door BMW heading east on Rutherford Avenue for having tinted windows shortly after 1 a.m., Detective Sgt. Vincent Auteri said.

A computer check showed an expired registration, as well, he said.

The driver, 36-year-old Vikas Patel, “was evasive in responses to requests for identification and vehicle documents and claimed that he was in a hurry to get to work,” Auteri said.

Patel, who lives in Parlin (Middlesex County), had drug paraphernalia in plain view, leading to a search, the sergeant said.

Cuneo found two glass vials of cocaine along with more paraphernalia, he said.

Patel was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia and released pending a court hearing.

He also received summonses for operating an unregistered vehicle, improper use of safety glass and having drugs in a motor vehicle, Auteri said.

