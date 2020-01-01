Police Nab Hackettstown Hit-Run Driver

Hackettstown police located a hit-and-run driver following a Route 57 crash.

The Chevy Silverado driver fled westbound from the scene -- outside of Scrub-A-Dub Car Wash on Friday, Dec. 27 around 2:30 p.m., police said.

The driver was located Tuesday, Dec. 31, two hours after police put a call-out on social media.

The truck was described as a 4-door newer model 4-door pick-up truck with tinted windows, running boards and a Harley Davidson sticker on the rear windshield.

Above that sticker was a motorcycle sticker.

