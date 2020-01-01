Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Morris County Psychiatric Hospital Resident Charged In New Year's Eve Stabbing Death
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police Nab Hackettstown Hit-Run Driver

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Police were seeking the driver of a Chevy Silverado who fled the scene of a Hackettstown crash on Dec. 27.
Police were seeking the driver of a Chevy Silverado who fled the scene of a Hackettstown crash on Dec. 27. Photo Credit: Hackettstown PD

Hackettstown police located a hit-and-run driver following a Route 57 crash.

The Chevy Silverado driver fled westbound from the scene -- outside of Scrub-A-Dub Car Wash on Friday, Dec. 27 around 2:30 p.m., police said.

The driver was located Tuesday, Dec. 31, two hours after police put a call-out on social media.

The truck was described as a 4-door newer model 4-door pick-up truck with tinted windows, running boards and a Harley Davidson sticker on the rear windshield.

Above that sticker was a motorcycle sticker.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.