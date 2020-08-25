Police: Mover Who Pulled Handgun On Coworker At Morris County Home Busted With Ecstasy

A Morris County moving company worker who pulled a handgun on a coworker during a dispute with was found with ecstasy, authorities charged.

Jason J. Jackson began arguing with another worker at a Washington Township home when things turned physical just before 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, local police said.

Two other workers on scene broke up the tussle before Jackson retrieved a handgun from his backpack in the work truck, authorities said.

Jackson approached the other workers with the gun and was once again restrained until police arrived, authorities said.

Jackson was arrested and charged with simple assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to possess a firearm, terroristic threats, possession of ecstasy and possession of a defaced firearm.

He was held at Morris County Correctional Facility.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.