Police: Morristown Shoplifter, 54, Assaults ShopRite Loss Prevention Officer

Valerie Musson
ShopRite in Morristown
ShopRite in Morristown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Morristown man assaulted the loss prevention officer at a local ShopRite before fleeing the store with stolen goods earlier this week, authorities charged.

Anthony Ross, 54, assaulted the officer at ShopRite on E. Hanover Avenue on Tuesday, causing minor injuries, Hanover Police Chief Mark D. Roddy said.

Ross was later located by police, arrested and charged with shoplifting and robbery, authorities said.

He was released pending an appearance in court.

