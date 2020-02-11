Police: Morris County Woman, 33, Struck By Falling Tree

A Morris County woman was struck by a falling tree while walking her dog in Morris County Monday morning, authorities said.

The 33-year-old Morris Township woman was struck by the falling tree near Fairmount Avenue and West Lake Boulevard around 9:30 a.m., township Police Captain Robert Shearer said.

The woman was hospitalized with unspecified injuries, authorities said.

The tree is believed to have fallen due to high winds, Shearer said.

Residents in the area may experience electrical outages from fallen power lines, authorities said.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

