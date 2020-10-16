Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Rochelle Park PD Rescues NY Con Man Kidnapped By Pair Who Lost $20,000 In ‘Black Money’ Scam
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Morris County Man, 47, Planted Drugs, Loaded Handgun In Victim's Car

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
ShopRite on East Hanover Avenue
ShopRite on East Hanover Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Morris County were skeptical when a man they had just arrested insisted the cocaine, heroin and loaded gun found in his vehicle didn't belong to him — but it turns out, he was telling the truth.

Henry Patterson, 47, made an anonymous call to authorities Oct. 4 stating that he saw a man with a handgun and narcotics in the parking lot of ShopRite on East Hanover Avenue, Chief of Hanover Police Mark D. Roddy said.

Officers responded and observed a quantity of cocaine outside the vehicle, authorities said.

After receiving the driver’s written consent, police performed a search of the vehicle in question, which turned up ”significant amounts” of powder and crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana, as well as a loaded 9mm handgun, authorities said.

The driver was arrested but insisted the items were not, in fact, his, authorities said.

The man was then interviewed by Hanover Township Detective Bureau before being lodged at Morris County Jail, authorities said.

A follow-up investigation, witness interviews and reviews of surveillance footage and rental car records showed that Patterson, of Wharton, did in fact place the drugs and handgun in the other man’s vehicle.

Patterson was arrested and charged with filing a false police report, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

He was lodged at Morris County Correctional Facility.

The other man has since been released, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.