Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Fair Lawn Man Threatened Officers, Families
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Morris County Man, 27, Sold Crack Cocaine While Working At ShopRite

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
ShopRite in Hanover
ShopRite in Hanover Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Morris County man who police say sold crack cocaine while working at ShopRite is facing drug charges in two towns.

Andres Prudencio-Hernandez, 27, was arrested Sept. 17 following a month-long undercover investigation by Hanover Police and Detective Dominic Kaiser.

A search of his Morristown home and the Hanover ShopRite store where he worked turned up various amounts of cocaine, marijuana and paraphernalia, authorities charged.

Prudencio-Hernandez was released pending a court appearance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.