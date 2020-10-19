Police: Morris County Man, 27, Sold Crack Cocaine While Working At ShopRite

A Morris County man who police say sold crack cocaine while working at ShopRite is facing drug charges in two towns.

Andres Prudencio-Hernandez, 27, was arrested Sept. 17 following a month-long undercover investigation by Hanover Police and Detective Dominic Kaiser.

A search of his Morristown home and the Hanover ShopRite store where he worked turned up various amounts of cocaine, marijuana and paraphernalia, authorities charged.

Prudencio-Hernandez was released pending a court appearance.

