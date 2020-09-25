Police: Morris County Homeowner, 58, Threatens Tow Truck Operators With Rifle

A 58-year-old Long Valley man brandished a rifle in a Monday morning dispute with tow truck operators, authorities charged.

Salvatore Carfaro argued with the operators before threatening them with a rifle during the incident, which occurred outside his Long Valley home just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, Washington Township Lt. Mark Niemynski said.

Carfaro was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault with a firearm and making terroristic threats.

He was held at Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

