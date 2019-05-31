POLICE: Missing Hackensack Man Found With Violent Ex-Con Who Bummed Ride To Paterson For Drugs

A missing 82-year-old Hackensack man who became the subject of a statewide Silver Alert was found Friday morning with an ex-con who police said convinced him to drive him to Paterson, among other destinations, over the course of some 18 or so hours.

Nathaniel James-Booth -- whose 25-year criminal history includes arrests for kidnapping and robbery -- was immediately seized by police who found him in a car driven by John Ingallinera near the corner of Lehigh and Essex streets, said Capt. Darren DeWitt.

They charged James-Booth, 42, with illegal possession of Percocet, DeWitt said.

Ingallinera had been summoned to property he owns in Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday to address a purported problem with a building awning, the captain said.

While he was there, James-Booth offered him $200 for a ride, he said.

"They apparently went to Paterson to buy drugs [for James-Booth], then continued driving around," DeWitt said.

Ingalllinera eventually became disoriented and lost track of time, he said.

Meanwhile, NJ State Police issued a Silver Alert for his vehicle, while city police enlisted the help of local media in trying to track down the missing man, whose son is a Hackensack deputy fire chief.

Ingallinera agreed to be evaluated and was transported by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center, DeWitt said.

James-Booth, meanwhile, remained held at city police headquarters while authorities determined whether he had any outstanding warrants.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.