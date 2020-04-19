Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Worker Killed In Fall At Bayonne Terminal
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Middlesex County Woman Beats Rival In Street, Charge With Violating NJ COVID-19 Order

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Hazlet police
Hazlet police Photo Credit: Hazlet PD

A Middlesex County resident dragged another woman dating the same man out of her house and began beating her in the street before police came to the victim's rescue, authorities said.

Hazlet police arrested Katie Orszulski, 29, of the Parlin section of Old Bridge, after she broke into the victim's home and assaulted her, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Orszulski was charged with burglary, assault, criminal mischief and violating Gov. Phil Murphy's coronavirus orders.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.