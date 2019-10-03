Police: Man Who Had Warrants, Passenger Found With Heroin At Budd Lake Shopping Center

An Ogdensburg man with two warrants out for his arrest and a Hackettstown woman were charged with heroin possession after police saw the car they were in speed to the back of a Budd Lake shopping mall, authorities said.

Mount Olive Police Officer Spotts was on routine patrol when he saw a 2011 Ford in the parking lot of Mall at Wild Geese after the driver and passenger noticed his police vehicle just before midnight on Sept. 30, Mount Olive police said in a news release.

Spotts pulled the Ford over near Wolfe Road and identified the driver as Thomas Curtin, 31, and the passenger as Kayla Persson, police said.

A check of Curtin's credentials showed two active warrants for his arrest out of Riverdale and Paterson totaling $3,500, authorities said.

A search of the vehicle turned up a glassing fold containing heroin residue, 11 hypodermic syringes and paraphernalia, Mount Olive police said.

Persson and Curtin were arrested and taken to police headquarters for processing, where they were charged with heroin possession, possession of paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic syringes, authorites said.

Records show Persson was arrested on drug charges in 2015 . Curtin was served a DUI and charged with heroin possession that same year.

Both parties were released pending a court hearing.

