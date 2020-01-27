Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Police: Man Screaming At Woman In Sussex County ShopRite Parking Lot Had Outstanding Warrant

Byram Township Police
Byram Township Police Photo Credit: Byram Township Police via Facebook

A man screaming at a woman in a Sussex County ShopRite parking lot had a warrant out for his arrest, authorities said.

Officers responding to the Byram Township grocery store on a report of a man yelling at a woman found Leon H. Cheatham, of Bushkill, PA, with a bag of marijuana sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket Sunday, authorities said in a press release.

Police found Cheatham had a $500 warrant out of Blairstown, along with another bag of pot in his car, authorities said.

He was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was charged with possession of under 50 grams of marijuana and released pending multiple court appearances.

