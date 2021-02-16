Police: Man Opened Window With Pry Bar In Attempted Morris County Home Burglary

Police in Morris County arrested a man they say opened a window with a pry bar during an attempted home burglary.

Todd Sierfield is accused of forcing open and damaging a back kitchen window while trying to break into a home at 268 Schooley’s Mountain Road in Washington around 6:30 p.m., township police said.

Sierfield — whose shoes matched the footprints left while walking around the home — was seen emerging from behind a nearby snowbank as officers arrived, police said.

A large pry bar was also found where Sierfield had been hiding, police said.

Sierfield was arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools, criminal attempt to commit burglary and criminal mischief. He was released and is scheduled to appear in Morris County Superior Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.