Police: Man In Woman's Wig, Dress, Heels Exposes Himself To Child At Fort Lee Hudson River Park

A man dressed in women's clothing exposed himself at the Ross Dock picnic area in the shadow of the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, said police who arrested him.

Benjamin Lam, 60, of Cresskill was wearing a red wig, black dress and high heels when Palisades Interstate Parkway police arrested him Wednesday afternoon, PIP Police Chief Steven Shallop said.

That matched a description given by witnesses -- among them, a pre-teen -- at the waterfront park, he said.

"After interviewing witnesses, it was determined the exposure of Mr. Lam’s genitals warranted an arrest for lewdness," Shallop said.

Lam was charged with two counts of lewdness and one of child endangerment and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Friday pending a detention hearing.

