Police: Man Critical After Being Struck By Car In Morris County

Valerie Musson
A man struck by a car Sunday night in Morris County was listed in condition Monday, police said.
The unidentified man was hit near of 87 Ridgedale Ave. in Morristown around 9:30 p.m., Lt. Stuart Greer said.

The man was taken toMorristown Medical Center with traumatic head injuries Greer said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, which is ongoing, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Eric Petr of the Traffic Safety Unit at 973-538-2200 or 973-292-6644.

