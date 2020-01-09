Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Police: Man Bites Wife's Ear, Chest During Warren County Dispute

Valerie Musson
Mansfield Township Police
Mansfield Township Police Photo Credit: Mansfield Township Police Department via Facebook

A Warren County woman called police from a local hospital after her husband bit her ear and chest during an assault, authorities charged.

Mansfield Township police received a call from a woman at Hackettstown Hospital who said she was being treated for injuries from an assault on August 21, authorities said.

The victim was arguing with her husband when he assaulted her, biting her ear and chest, she allegedly told police.

The man — whose identity was not released — was subsequently arrested, charged with simple assault and released pending a court appearance.

The victim was wanted on a $500 failure to appear warrant and was given a new court date, authorities said.

