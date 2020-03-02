Contact Us
Police: Man At Hackettstown Train Station Had 60 Heroin Folds, Hypodermic Needles

Valerie Musson
A Hackettstown man was found with 60 wax folds of heroin and other drug paraphernalia at the NJ Transit Train Station, said authorities who charged him.

Hackettstown police arrived at the NJ Transit Train Station on Beatty Street after hearing reports of a disorderly man on Wednesday, Jan. 29 around 8 p.m., Hackettstown police said.

The man, identified as Noel Nieves, 32, was located in the bathroom, police said.

Nieves was found with 60 wax folds of suspected heroin, a bag of suspected marijuana and six hypodermic needles, police say. He also had a piece of Chore Boy copper and a broken glass stem, each containing burnt crack cocaine residue, according to police.

Nieves was transported to Hackettstown Medical Center and later arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession of under 50 grams of marijuana, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of drug paraphernalia and disrupting public transportation.

Nieves is being held at the Warren County Correctional Facility.

