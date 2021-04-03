Police: Man, 19, Crashes Stolen Audi, Runs Away After High-Speed Morris County Chase

A 19-year-old man was driving a stolen Audi SUV when he initiated a police pursuit in Morris County and crashed a short time later, authorities said.

A man identified as T. Jones stole the vehicle from a driveway on Buxton Road in Chatham Township Tuesday, Patch reports citing Police Chief Thomas Miller.

The stolen Audi was seen traveling toward Fairmount Avenue in front of another suspicious vehicle just before 4:30 a.m., Miller said.

Jones sped off as officers tried to pull the vehicle over on River Road, initiating a chase that ended with a crash in New Providence, authorities said.

Jones tried to run from the crash scene but was quickly taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle as well as numerous violations, police said.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court.

