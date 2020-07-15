Police: Mahwah Man, 87, Threatens Painters With Knife, Coaxed From Condo By Sergeant On Ladder

An 87-year-old Mahwah man who threatened a painting crew with a knife had to be coaxed out of his condo by a police sergeant who climbed a ladder to his window, authorities said.

Michael Fennell “was apparently angered by the work that was being done outside of his residence and began to wave a knife at the painters” at the Indian Ridge condominium complex Wednesday morning, Capt. Guido Bussinelli said.

The painters, who’d been hired by the condo association, “retreated, distancing themselves from the angered resident,” and alerted someone who called police, Bussinelli said.

Detective Lt. Kevin Hebert, Sgt. David Vega and Officers Klaus Stewen and Officer Kevin Tielemans responded.

They tried contacting Fennell, to no avail, Bussinelli said.

So Vega “climbed a ladder and was able to communicate with the suspect through an open window,” the captain said.

The sergeant convinced Fennell to come out and surrender to the officers waiting outside, he said.

Fennel was charged with illegal weapons possession and released pending an Aug. 8 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

