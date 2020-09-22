Police: Lyndhurst Tenant Whose Rifle Discharged Into Neighbor’s Home Had 13 Illegal Guns, Mags

A Lyndhurst man who told police he was cleaning his rifle when it accidentally fired a bullet through his door into another apartment had more than a dozen illegal weapons, as well as high-capacity magazines, authorities said.

A family of three who live across the hall from Sean F. Sena, 26, at the Union apartment complex were home when the gun went off Sunday night, but no one was injured, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Police responding to the shooting at the Wall Street West complex found Sena had eight rifles, three handguns and two shotguns, along with 13 large-capacity ammunition magazines, he said.

Sena told police he bought most of the weaponry in Texas when he lived there, Auteri said. Three were inherited, he said.

Sena didn’t have a firearms identification card or permits for any of the weapons, however, the lieutenant said.

Police charged him with nearly two dozen unlawful gun and prohibited magazine counts. Sena also was charged with having a small amount of pot.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail before dawn Monday and ordered released by a judge in Hackensack, pending further court action, less than 24 hours later.

