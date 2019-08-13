Police: Lyft Rider Caught Giving Companion Oral Sex In Back Seat Punches Driver In Face

A 20-year-old Lyft passenger from Elmwood Park punched a driver in the face after he caught her giving a companion oral sex in the back seat, Hawthorne police said.

Both she and her companion were arrested and charged after he threw something at the car, damaging it, authorities said.

The driver flagged down a police officer at 4:15 a.m., saying that he “heard a noise in the rear seat” of his 2017 Honda Accord and “found the female performing oral sex on the man,” Detective Sgt. Matthew Hoogmoed said.

He stopped and asked them to get out, then got punched in the face by Ashley Williams, Hoogmoed said.

Her companion, 33-year-old Phillip Jackson, then scratched the car by throwing something, he said.

The driver fled, then flagged down a uniformed officer, the sergeant said, adding that police found and arrested the couple a short time later.

Police charged Williams with assault and Jackson with criminal mischief before releasing both pending court hearings.

