Police Looking For Shooter Who Grazed 6-Year-Old In Newark

Paul Milo
Police say this is one of three men involved in a shooting last week that left two people injured, including a little girl. Photo Credit: Newark police

The Newark Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man suspected of a shooting that left two people injured, including a young child who was grazed by a bullet.

Authorities released a photo array of a man who may have opened fire Friday during a fight with another man outside The Waterfront recreation center on Grafton Avenue. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The child, a six-year-old girl, was grazed by one of the bullets fired during the dispute. Her father brought her to Clara Maass Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in a minivan believed to be a 2005 Chevy Venture with two other men, police said.

He is in his mid to late 20s with a heavy build, mustache, beard and dreadlocks that hang past his shoulders. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants with a teal stripe, a white t-shirt with a logo across the chest and white sneakers. He is seen in the attached photos.

The second suspect is also in his mid- to late twenties, also with dreadlocks that hang past his shoulders. He is also described as heavy set and was wearing denim blue jean shorts, a white t-shirt and white sneakers.

The third suspect is also in his mid- to late twenties, with dreadlocks hanging to the lower part of his back. He was wearing blue sweat pants with white stripes down both legs, a blue and white shirt and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about this suspect is urged to call the police 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

