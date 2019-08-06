Contact Us
Police Looking For Missing West Orange Mom, 2 Young Kids

Paul Milo
Gabrielle Goulbourne
Gabrielle Goulbourne Photo Credit: West Orange police

Police in West Orange are asking the public's help finding a woman and her two young children who have been missing since Monday morning.

Gabrielle Goulbourne, 25, was last seen on foot with the children at their home around 6:30 a.m. She does not have a vehicle.

She is 5'1", 100 lbs. with a light complexion and a medium build. She has a Mohawk-style haircut.

One of the children are Saheed J. Baksh, 6, who was last seen wearing a white tank top undershirt and PJ Mask pajama shorts, has klow-cut hair and walks with a limp from a recent toe injury.

The other boy is Jasir O. Gouldbourne, a two-year-old last seen wearing a white tank top undershirt and a diaper. He has low-cut hair.

Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is asked to call the West Orange Police at 973-325-4000 or email jdemars@wopd.org .

