North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice

Police: Linden Motorcyclist, 22, Hospitalized With Serious Injuries In Crash

Cecilia Levine
Linden EMS
Linden EMS Photo Credit: Linden EMS

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries in a Linden crash Friday evening, authorities said.

A 22-year-old Linden man was headed eastbound on West St. George Avenue when he collided with a 2006 Nissan Altima making a left turn onto Erudo Street around 7 p.m., Linden Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said.

The motorcyclist, who was operating a 2002 Honda CBR, was treated on scene and transported to Newark University Hospital with serious injuries while the other driver, a 59-year-old Linden man, was not injured, Guenther said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau, and anyone with information is asked to call Investigator John Halkias at (908) 474-8505, ext. 16.

