Police: Jersey City Woman, 32, Dies After Crashing Mercedes SUV In Newark

Cecilia Levine
Shonda Mincey
Shonda Mincey Photo Credit: Shonda Mincey (Instagram)

A 32-year-old Jersey City woman died after crashing her Mercedes Benz on a Newark highway, authorities said.

Shonda Mincey was negotiating a curve on the ramp from Route 1 east to I-78 eastbound when she lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier just after 11:05 p.m. Monday, New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Mincey was ejected from the Mercedes GLE and pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved, Goez said.

