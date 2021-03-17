Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Jersey City Man, 72, Threatened To Kill Man In Hoboken Park Bathroom With Knife

Cecilia Levine
Church Square Park
Church Square Park Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 72-year-old Jersey City man was arrested after he threatened to kill a man in a public Hoboken park bathroom with a knife, authorities said.

The Union city man told police he had stopped to use the Church Square Park bathroom at 400 Garden Street when he noticed Allen inside on Tuesday afternoon, Hoboken Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

The two began arguing over the use of a bathroom when Allen brandished a knife and threatened to kill the other man, Cabrera said.

Allen was arrested around 1:50 p.m. on charges of terroristic threats and weapons offenses, police said.

Allen’s charges were placed on a warrant and he was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

