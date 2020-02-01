Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Jaywalking Wood-Ridge Pedestrian, 72, Struck In Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic Street and Main Street, Hackensack
Atlantic Street and Main Street, Hackensack Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 72-year-old Wood-Ridge man struck by a vehicle while jaywalking Thursday morning in Hackensack, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor injuries after being struck shortly before 8:30 a.m. while crossing Atlantic Street near Main Street, police Capt. Nicole Foley said.

The 63-year-old 1999 Honda driver from Hackensack remained at the scene, the captain said.

The fault was "assigned to the pedestrian," she said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.