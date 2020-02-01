Police: Jaywalking Wood-Ridge Pedestrian, 72, Struck In Hackensack

A 72-year-old Wood-Ridge man struck by a vehicle while jaywalking Thursday morning in Hackensack, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor injuries after being struck shortly before 8:30 a.m. while crossing Atlantic Street near Main Street, police Capt. Nicole Foley said.

The 63-year-old 1999 Honda driver from Hackensack remained at the scene, the captain said.

The fault was "assigned to the pedestrian," she said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.