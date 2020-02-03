Contact Us
Police: Jaywalking Maywood Pedestrian, 18, Struck By Sedan

Jerry DeMarco
Maywood police
Maywood police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Maywood PD

A Maywood woman wasn't in the crosswalk when she was struck by a sedan Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The woman was crossing West Passaic Street, about 25 feet west of Golf Avenue, when she was hit by a 2007 Lexus ES350 driven by a 30-year-old Hackensack man shortly before 1:15 p.m., borough Police Capt. Terence Kenny said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious injuries but was expected to survive.

No summonses were immediately issued after the crash, which remains under investigation, Kenny said.

