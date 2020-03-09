Police Issue Warning After Homemade Hand Sanitizer Sold At 7-Eleven Burns Bergen Boy

River Vale police issued a warning Monday night after a borough boy was burned on his arms and legs by homemade hand sanitizer that he bought at a local 7-Eleven.

“We are sitting in the ER with chemical burns due to hand sanitizer loaded with ammonia prob made in a back all[e]y due to all this [coronavirus] hype nonsense,” the boy's mother wrote on Facebook a short time earlier.

The bottles, with different-colored spray-pump caps, included the words "Airport Carry-on" and "3oz Mini Spray" on the label.

About a dozen in all were sold from the 7-Eleven on Rivervale Road, Lt. John DeVoe said.

“This was sold to a bunch of kids and they innocently sprayed it and now we are here with [her son] in major pain,” the mother said.

River Vale police believe the River Vale Road 7-Eleven is the only store that was selling the homemade mixture.

They seized the remaining bottles and posted photos of them:

River Vale police warned parents about these types of bottles purportedly containing hand sanitizer. COURTESY: River Vale PD

“While further investigation is underway, our first priority is to make the public aware that they should not use this item if they purchased it at the River Vale 7-Eleven," DeVoe said. “We have also alerted local, county, and state authorities.

"Anybody who did purchase these spray-bottle sanitizers should contact River Vale police at (201) 664 1111 ," the lieutenant said.

