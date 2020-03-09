Police Issue Warning After Homemade Hand Sanitizer Sold At 7-Eleven Burns Bergen Boy

River Vale police issued a warning Monday night after a borough boy was burned on his arms and legs by homemade hand sanitizer that he bought at a local 7-Eleven.
“We are sitting in the ER with chemical burns due to hand sanitizer loaded with ammonia prob made in a back all[e]y due to all this [coronavirus] hype nonsense,” the boy's mother wrote on Facebook a short time earlier.
The bottles, with different-colored spray-pump caps, included the words "Airport Carry-on" and "3oz Mini Spray" on the label.
About a dozen in all were sold from the 7-Eleven on Rivervale Road, Lt. John DeVoe said.
“This was sold to a bunch of kids and they innocently sprayed it and now we are here with [her son] in major pain,” the mother said.
River Vale police believe the River Vale Road 7-Eleven is the only store that was selling the homemade mixture.
They seized the remaining bottles and posted photos of them:
“While further investigation is underway, our first priority is to make the public aware that they should not use this item if they purchased it at the River Vale 7-Eleven," DeVoe said. “We have also alerted local, county, and state authorities.
"Anybody who did purchase these spray-bottle sanitizers should contact River Vale police at (201) 664 1111 ," the lieutenant said.
