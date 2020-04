BREAKING: Responders reported a police-involved shooting in Paterson late Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was struck several times at Carroll and Harrison streets around 4:15 p.m. after refusing to drop a gun, they said.

An Advanced Life Support Unit was summoned, although the suspect's condition wasn't immediately known.

No police apparently were injured.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.