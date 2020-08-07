Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ex-Con Repeat Offender From Allendale Lies On Tracks, Stops NJ Transit Trains
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police Involved Shooting In Jersey City Under Investigation

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jersey City police
Jersey City police Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A Jersey City police officer was reportedly OK after a shooting incident Friday evening.

According to initial and unconfirmed reports, one person was shot twice by an officer on Hudson Avenue in Jersey City Heights around 6:30 p.m.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez did not release details but confirmed that the shooting did, in fact, occur. The victim's condition was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.